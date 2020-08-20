Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) PT Raised to $100.00

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

PRNB opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. Principia Biopharma has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $100.04.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,201,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $531,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,795,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

