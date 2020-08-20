Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CFO Jon R. Moeller Sells 81,755 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90.

Jon R. Moeller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

