Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:PROSF opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. Prosus has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

