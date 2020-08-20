Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUK. HSBC downgraded Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $32.65 on Monday. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 152.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 916.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

