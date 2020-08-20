Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $200.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

