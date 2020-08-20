Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

