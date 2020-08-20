Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HD. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.11 and its 200 day moving average is $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

