Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.36. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $50,561,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

