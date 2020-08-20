Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $2,122,738. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

