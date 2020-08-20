Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$596,864.39 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,864.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$596,864.39.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,255.02.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,045.00.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. Quarterhill Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRH. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

