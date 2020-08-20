Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on October 21st

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE DGX opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

