RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

RDCM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.02. RADCOM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.66.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RADCOM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

