Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

