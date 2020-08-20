Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPLV stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

