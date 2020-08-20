Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $215,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 77,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,770,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,632,000 after acquiring an additional 575,309 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

ADM stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

