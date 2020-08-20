Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $210,000 Investment in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NYSE:ARES opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $13,345,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 271,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $10,814,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973,544 shares of company stock worth $115,199,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

