Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $246,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

