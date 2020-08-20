Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases Shares of 11,391 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,391 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 45.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,860 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 514,643 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Halliburton by 55.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 269,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.2% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE:HAL opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

