Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,760,000 after acquiring an additional 182,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Copart by 26.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Copart stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.