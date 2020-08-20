Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,762,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 732,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMY shares. Renaissance Capital lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

