Robert Crisci Sells 16,000 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROP opened at $439.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

