Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 119,250 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 228.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 99,130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 122.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Redfin by 6.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

