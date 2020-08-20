Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Sells 48,814 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WCN opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

