Rosenblatt Securities Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day moving average of $325.58. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

