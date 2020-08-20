Royal Bank of Canada Increases CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $133.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.50.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR opened at $125.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.