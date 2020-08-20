Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

