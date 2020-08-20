RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €32.67 ($38.44) on Wednesday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.52.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.