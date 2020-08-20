Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.97.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 92.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.