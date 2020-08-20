Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLRX. Benchmark assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLRX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.97. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.