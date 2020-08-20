Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

