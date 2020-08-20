Sanford C. Bernstein Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $545.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $415.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.87.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.58. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

