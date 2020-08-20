Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 7,125 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 563,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 131,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

