Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $213.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.