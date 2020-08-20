Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $982,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,849,135. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $411.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.