Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 6,572 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,797,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $123.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

