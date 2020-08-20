Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of APTV opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.