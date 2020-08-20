Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Richard Friesner Sells 500,000 Shares

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $31,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,562,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Schrodinger Inc has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Schrodinger’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrodinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $18,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $9,528,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $9,413,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

