Scotiabank Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $32.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EIFZF. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

EIFZF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16.

About Inter Pipeline

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

