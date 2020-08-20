Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.37

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 589578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $719,365.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 792,526 shares of company stock worth $37,681,499. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

