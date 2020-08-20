Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declines By 33.8%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the July 30th total of 2,615,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,082.4 days.

Shares of AAUKF opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

