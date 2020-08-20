Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sitime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -107.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Sitime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Sitime will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sitime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock valued at $80,319,550. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sitime by 77.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

