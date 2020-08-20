Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.67 ($104.31).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €75.80 ($89.18) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.