Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of SWN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 507,227 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 272,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

