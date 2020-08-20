State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,913,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

