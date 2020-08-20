Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 2.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

