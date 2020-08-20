Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,771 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.46, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

