Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

