Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,314 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 130.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 31.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,155,000 after purchasing an additional 144,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

