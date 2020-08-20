Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.