Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

